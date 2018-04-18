

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for a missing 12 year old girl who they believe intentionally missed her ride home.

Sbryna McMahon-Palazzi was last seen in the area Greenbank Road, south of Baseline, at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She's described as standing 5’7”, weighing 140 pounds. She has dark blonde, medium-length hair with light-blonde streaks.

She was wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans, black running shoes, and a black backpack with pineapples on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Division Staff/Sgt. at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.