OTTAWA -- A minor earthquake rattled the Ottawa Valley this weekend.

Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 2.9 earthquake at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday evening.

The epicenter of the quake was 10 kilometres southwest of Pembroke.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake was lightly felt in Pembroke. There are no reports of damage.

On April 24, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred 12 kilometres northeast of Sudbury. On April 4, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred east of Haileybury, Ontario.

In February, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred northwest of Maniwaki.