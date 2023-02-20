Military training exercises in Calabogie, Ont. this week
Military officials are warning residents of Calabogie, Ont. that armed forces personnel will be conducting training in the area this week.
Soldiers from the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command are conducting routine cold-weather training from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
"Residents may see military personnel in uniform with firearms," the department of national defence said in a release. "While military members will be carrying firearms, no ammunition will be used during the training."
The news release said all efforts are being made to minimize disruption to the public, and landowners have given consent to operate on privately owned land.
"The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is grateful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts valuable training, so that we remain operationally focused and able to serve the national interest."
Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, also known as CANSOFCOM, deploys special operations forces on short notice in the event of threats on home soil and abroad.
Calabogie is about 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time
Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time the Hollywood star may face for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie 'Rust,' charging documents showed.
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
It's no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Rain, wind and cold: Weather warnings issued for Newfoundland and Labrador
Rain and wind warnings have been issued for every part of the island of Newfoundland, except the Great Northern Peninsula.
-
Holiday hours: What’s open and closed in the Maritimes Monday
Eight provinces are marking a regional holiday Monday, including all three Maritime provinces. Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd such incident at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police. The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 person dead after being pulled from fire at Brampton apartment building
One person has died in hospital after being pulled from a residential fire in Brampton.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Group says many sexual assault victims in North Bay have to wait months for support
North Bay's sexual violence support centre, Amelia Rising, is facing a long backlog in wait times for victims seeking help.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Out-of-town driver stopped in London
An out-of-town driver had to find a ride home after being stopped by police in London. According to police, officers stopped the driver going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Wellington Road south near Westminster Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.
-
Knives, bullets and scissors among items seized at Millennium Library
The City of Winnipeg has revealed what security guards have seized from people attempting to enter the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg since new security measures have been put in place.
-
Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks
Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.
Kitchener
-
Guelph’s KnightsFest offers interactive medieval experience
It’s Family Day in Ontario and for some that means taking a trip back in time together.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
Saskatoon
-
Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged
A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday, according to the city’ fire department.
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
-
Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.
-
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
Regina
-
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.