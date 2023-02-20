Military training exercises in Calabogie, Ont. this week

Military officials are warning residents of Calabogie, Ont. that armed forces personnel will be conducting training in the area this week.

Soldiers from the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command are conducting routine cold-weather training from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

"Residents may see military personnel in uniform with firearms," the department of national defence said in a release. "While military members will be carrying firearms, no ammunition will be used during the training."

The news release said all efforts are being made to minimize disruption to the public, and landowners have given consent to operate on privately owned land.

"The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is grateful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts valuable training, so that we remain operationally focused and able to serve the national interest."

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, also known as CANSOFCOM, deploys special operations forces on short notice in the event of threats on home soil and abroad.

Calabogie is about 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.