Sheet Pan Turkey Dinner

Cooking on a sheet pan allows for vegetables to be roasted which brings out their natural sweetness and flavour.

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 Ontario Leeks (white and light green parts), thinly sliced

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) cubed (1/2-inch/1 cm) Ontario Butternut Squash

1 cup (250 mL) frozen Ontario Corn Kernels

1 cup (250 mL) frozen chopped Ontario Green Beans

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter

1/2 cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried rosemary leaves

4 cups (1 L) sodium-reduced chicken broth

4 cups (1 L) cubed cooked Ontario Turkey

1 sheet (225 g) frozen butter puff pastry, thawed and refrigerated

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

Fresh Ontario Thyme Leaves

Instructions

In large bowl, toss together leeks, squash, corn, beans, oil, 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the thyme and half each of the salt and pepper. Spread on foil-lined baking sheet. Roast in 450°F (230°C) oven for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in medium saucepan, melt butter on medium heat. Add flour, remaining thyme, rosemary and remaining salt and pepper; whisk for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, whisking until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add turkey; pour over vegetables, stir to combine. Unroll pastry sheet, leaving on parchment paper. Roll pastry into 10- x 12-inch (25 x 27 cm) rectangle; cut into 8 pieces. Prick all over with fork; arrange over top of filling. Lightly brush with egg. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Serve topped with thyme leaves.

Nutritional information

1 Serving:

Protein: 25 grams

Fat: 23 grams

Carbohydrate: 31 grams

Calories: 425

Fibre: 3 grams

Sodium: 285 mg

Maple, Apple and Carrot Layered Cake

This spiced cake is easy to make and perfect for any celebration. Hints of maple syrup sweeten the cake and icing, while local apples and carrots add moisture and texture.

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 12-16



Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) each baking powder and ground cinnamon

1 tsp (5 mL) each baking soda, salt and ground ginger

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg and allspice

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar

2/3 cup (150 mL) vegetable oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

4 Ontario Eggs

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) each coarsely grated Ontario Apples and Carrots

1-1/4 cup (300 mL) toasted walnuts, chopped

Icing:

375 g block cream cheese, at room temperature (1-1/2 pkgs)

6 tbsp (90 mL) butter, at room temperature

9 tbsp (135 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

Instructions

Grease two 8-inch (20 cm) cake pans; line bottoms with parchment paper. In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. In large bowl, whisk sugar, oil, maple syrup and vanilla until blended. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time. Using spatula, gently stir in flour mixture in 3 additions, until combined. Stir in apples and carrots. Divide batter between pans; smooth tops. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven, for 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 15 minutes. Turn cakes out onto rack. Peel off parchment paper; cool completely. Icing: In medium bowl, using electric mixer, on medium speed, beat cream cheese and butter until creamy. Add maple syrup and vanilla; beat until smooth. Halve each cake horizontally to make 4 layers. Place bottom layer on serving plate, using knife, spread thin layer of icing. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the walnuts. Repeat, layering the cake, icing and walnuts. Spread remaining icing over cake; top with remaining walnuts.

Tip: For best results, have all ingredients at room temperature including the eggs and maple syrup.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (When recipe serves 16):