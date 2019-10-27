

CTV Ottawa





Police say a 6-year-old Michigan girl has been located safe in Ottawa and her mother has reportedly been arrested.

Ayla Velic and her mother, Elmedina Velic, had been living in Clinton Township, Michigan. Police say Ayla’s mother left America and came to Canada in January without properly informing Ayla’s father.

It’s believed they were in Winnipeg at first; and that is where a missing person’s investigation was launched in May. At the time, Winnipeg police said the two could also be in Ontario.

On Tuesday, Ottawa police released information to news outlets hoping for the public’s help. They called off the search Saturday saying the two had been located safely.

The abduction investigation had been ongoing for months in conjunction with US authorities' permission to make an arrest under a Hague Convention Application.

The Hague Abduction Convention is an international law allowing member countries to return children who have been abducted.