Messy winter weather coming Ottawa's way this weekend
A messy mix of winter weather is about to hit Ottawa, with the potential to create serious traffic headaches Sunday and into Monday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city, saying a mix of precipitation could make travel dangerous.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the warning says. "Utility outages may occur."
The warning says snow mixed with freezing rain will begin late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon. Freezing rain will then transition over completely to snow by the evening and become heavy at times. The snow will taper to flurries Monday morning.
The warning calls for up to 15 cm of snow with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour possible Sunday night.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain beginning to fall near noon with a high of 0 C. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning.
Expect about 5 cm of snow and ice pellets Sunday afternoon and another 10 cm overnight as more snow comes down. The overnight low is -1 C with a wind chill of -7.
Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected Monday morning, followed by a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Monday high is 1 C.
Environment Canada meteorologist Ray Houle tells CTV News Ottawa this coming storm is the result of a Texas low moving across the region. Houle says the snow that comes from this storm has the potential to stick around.
"At this point, it doesn't look like there's any significant warmup or rain coming to melt the snow, so if we do see 15 to 20 centimetres, it should stick around for some time," he said.
So far this fall, Ottawa has seen 12.6 cm of snow, with 3.8 cm of snow recorded on Saturday and 8.8 cm recorded in November, but it has largely melted. Environment Canada reported 2 cm of snow on the ground at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.
Along the southernmost parts of Ottawa and toward the St. Lawrence, warmer weather could turn the snow into mostly freezing rain through the day Sunday, Houle said. Freezing rain warnings are in effect for areas like Kemptville and Brockville. Areas to the north of Ottawa are under snowfall and winter storm warnings.
The record snowfall for Dec. 3 at the Ottawa Airport is 21.2 cm, set in 2007. The record at the airport for Dec. 4 is 13.5 cm, set in 1968.
