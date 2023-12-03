Snow and freezing rain expected in across eastern Ontario and western Quebec

A significant winter storm is making its way to eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend, but the kind of weather it will bring depends on where you are.

The city of Ottawa is under a winter storm warning, with 15 cm of snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain expected between Sunday and Monday mornings.

Here is a look at other parts of the region and what meteorologists are forecasting.

Ottawa Valley

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of the Ottawa Valley, including areas such as Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, and Cobden.

It calls for much of the same as the warning in place for the city of Ottawa. Snow is forecast to begin early Sunday afternoon and become heavy overnight before tapering off Monday morning. Totals of between 15 and 20 cm are expected.

Smiths Falls, Perth and eastern Lanark County are under a winter storm warning, advising residents of hazardous travel conditions caused by freezing rain mixed with up to 15 cm of snow. Winter storm warnings are issued when several types of precipitation are expected, such as a mix of snow and freezing rain.

Kingston

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for the city of Kingston, but a freezing rain warning is in place for areas to the north of the city, including Tamworth, Sydenham and South Frontenac.

This warning calls for ice accretion of 2 to 3 mm over the course of the day. Freezing rain is forecast to begin Sunday morning and it could be mixed with snow or ice pellets at times. Some areas might see rain in the afternoon and snow later in the evening and overnight.

Brockville

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Brockville and Prescott region and north to the Kemptville area.

Ice accretion of between 2 and 6 mm is possible Sunday.

"Freezing rain is expected to begin late this morning and may be mixed with snow or ice pellets at times. Freezing rain will quickly transition to snow this evening as temperatures cool once again," Environment Canada says. "In addition, snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected tonight which will continue to make travel conditions hazardous into Monday morning."

Cornwall

The Cornwall, Lancaster, Maxville and Alexandria areas are under a winter storm warning.

These parts of the region can expect up to 15 cm of snow Sunday into Monday, mixed with freezing rain Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening, with peak rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour. Environment Canada is warning of hazardous travel conditions and recommends postponing non-essential travel.

Morrisburg, Long Sault, Winchester and Newington are under a freezing rain warning.

These areas could see between 2 and 6 mm of ice accretion over the next 24 hours, transitioning to snow in the evening as temperatures cool. After the freezing rain is done, up to 10 cm of snow is expected.

Western Quebec

Snowfall warnings are also in place for western Quebec.

The city of Gatineau is under the same warning as Ottawa, with 15 to 20 cm of snow expected between Sunday and Monday mornings, with the heaviest snow Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

In the Low and Wakefield areas, Shawville, and around Rapides-des-Joachims, forecasters are predicting up to 15 cm of snow Sunday night through Monday morning.

The Mont Tremblant and Sainte-Agathe areas could see up to 25 cm of snow Sunday night through Monday.