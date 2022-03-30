Messy mix of rain and freezing rain expected in the capital

OTTAWA -

A slick and slippery afternoon in store –a special weather statement is in effect for the capital for Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is possible, with some ice build-up.

Clouds are expected Wednesday, and periods of snow or ice pellets beginning in the afternoon. It will also be windy. The high expected to be zero.

Overnight, ice pellets and freezing rain will end after midnight and then cloudy.

Thursday is forecasted to be rainy with a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 14 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries – a high of 4 degrees.