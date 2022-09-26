Meet the candidates in Ward 3 – Barrhaven West

Barrhaven West

Barrhaven West is the new name for the former Barrhaven ward. Incumbent Jan Harder is not seeking re-election in the ward in Ottawa's south end. There are four candidates seeking election in the ward, which covers Barrhaven from east of Hwy. 416, south of Barnsdale Road, north of Fallowfield Road and west of Longfields.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 42.71 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 47,253

Projected 2026 population: 53,615

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Political experience:I have worked for OC Transpo within the City of Ottawa for the last 20 years. I have been involved in the Barrhaven community at a grass root level for many years. I have served as President of the Barrhaven East Community Association, volunteered as a Director at Barrhaven Food cupboard, and have been appointed as grant review member for the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Professional experience: I’ve worked at OC Transpo for the last 20 years, most recently in rail operations. I’ve seen first-hand the inner workings of our transit system. I am the only candidate in Barrhaven West who can bring my years of background and knowledge to the council table to create a faster, more reliable and more affordable bus and train system.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 25 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Chapman Mills Conservation Area is my favourite destination in the Barrhaven area. Situated on the beautiful Rideau River, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority does an outstanding job of revitalizing the shoreline and repairing it to its original state. The amazing walking paths go under the Vimy Ridge — a great access point between Barrhaven and Riverside South — and the conservation area includes an accessible kayak launchpad used by many Ward 3 residents.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

Safety, affordability, public transit, and transparency are all crucial for me. After the last term of council, we need a representative in Barrhaven West who will put the needs of their residents first. We need a city council full of people who will be transparent about what is taking place, and will stop with the back room deals, name-calling, and bullying.

The local transit system is in a worst state than ever, and it needs a complete overhaul. I’m the only candidate in Barrhaven West who has seen the inner workings of OC Transpo and has the experience and knowledge to help fix it. We need to change routes, hire more drivers, and put more buses on the roads.

We need to increase the police budget, have more officers deployed in Barrhaven, and crack down on speeding and stunt driving. Proactive work needs to be done to stop the increase of carjackings, break ins, and swarmings that have been reported in the community.

Life is becoming unaffordable for many and the City of Ottawa is spending taxpayer dollars we don’t have on projects that could wait. At the same time, city hall is not investing in aging infrastructure in our communities. Our debt has tripled to $3.5 billion and interest costs have doubled to $240 million. Barrhaven needs to receive an adequate portion of funding to repair our roads, sidewalks, and recreational amenities.

To find out more about me and my platform, please visit JayChadha.ca. I will bring transparency, accountability, and public trust back to city hall, while ensuring your concerns and voice in Barrhaven West are heard.

Sadas Ebrahim

No response from candidate

Political experience: None

Professional experience:

For the last 25 years, I have served as a Military Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. I have supported crisis operations at home and abroad, including deployments in Afghanistan, Haiti and Lebanon.

I have also worked as a business coach, helping entrepreneurs and business leaders use lessons from the military to unlock their full potential.

I currently serve on the board of the City of Ottawa Veterans Task Force, the Barrhaven United Church, and the West Barrhaven Community Association

How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have called Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley home for 14 years over four different military postings

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Paddling down the Rideau or Jock rivers on a hot summer day

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: Common-sense leadership focused on making our City better by building better infrastructure, improving community safety, making transit more reliable, and keeping taxes low.

Political experience: First-time candidate

Professional experience: Managing lawyer at Simmonds Law, President of the Gwen Simmonds Foundation, a registered charity committed to helping single mothers get through school, Founder of Domus Legal Inc., a legal document automation company.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 9 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Peace Tower

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

Barrhaven West is one of the fastest-growing communities in our Nation’s capital. Its people are diverse, hardworking, family-focused, and compassionate, with a strong sense of duty to their community.

I’ve experienced this firsthand. I’ve built my business and am raising my family here; I believe we need a City Council that reflects these values.

Like many other small business owners and parents in my community, I have family budgets to think about. We are in a cost-of-living crisis in this Country. Sneaky tax increases, mismanagement of major projects, and ethical scandals have residents fed up with City Hall.

We need change makers who are only accountable to you, not more politicians beholden to special interests.

Ottawa is Canada’s national capital. Our city should be the gem of local governance across Canada – a role model for other cities.

But that’s not the case. The opposite is true.

LRT is a mess, plagued by service interruptions, and costly delays. Meanwhile, politically-motivated cuts to our police services make us less safe.

I will work with my City Councillor colleagues to bring fiscal responsibility back to our city, with increased transparency on how public funds are spent, particularly development charges.

The people of Barrhaven West have an opportunity to elect a new voice and perspective to City Council. It’s time to move forward and deliver the change that puts your family first.

Please follow me on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and visit my website at taayosimmonds.com to learn more about the policies I will champion to deliver the change that puts your family first.