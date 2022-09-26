Meet the candidates in Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock

Rideau-Jock

There are five candidates running for councillor in the newly named ward of Rideau Jock. Scott Moffatt is not seeking re-election in the former ward of Rideau-Goulbourn. The ward in Ottawa's southwest end includes the communities of Richmond, Manotick, Munster, Kars, Ashton, Burritts Rapids and Goulbourn Township.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 46.2

Projected 2022 population: 30,864

Projected 2026 population: 33,807

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Political experience: Six years working at City Hall in Councillors' offices.

Professional experience: Twelve years working on local dairy farms.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? I am a life-long resident of Ward 21.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Watsons Mill in Manotick

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: It's time that we got our basic services in rural Ottawa. It's time that council spent real money fixing our roads, stopped borrowing billions to finance reckless spending and to build a modern waste to energy solution at the trail road dump.

Political experience: None … yet.

Professional experience: Small business owner, Instructor in the continuing education field.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 10 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Baxter Conservation Area

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

Moving forward residents of Rideau-Jock must have a strong and determined voice at City Hall; one who will speak clearly and act intentionally on the issues on their behalf. Our ward faces a multitude of issues. The state and the safety of our roads, heavy commercial vehicles moving through school and residential zones, a lack of much needed infrastructure in our growing communities, impending large-scale industrial development, and a waste facility that is quickly reaching capacity.

We are experiencing a lack of police presence and community policing initiatives throughout our Ward. We have agricultural land, wetlands and green spaces that need to be respected and protected. We have a housing crisis and are in a declared climate emergency.

We must fix our roads, grow our communities responsibly, make our streets safer, house those in need, undertake responsible and sustainable initiatives to make our city more green and we must work to win back the trust of the residents.

As a business owner, I know the importance of accountability and financial responsibility. As an educator I know that communication is key and as a resident I know that we must operate with full transparency to win back the trust of our citizens.

It is time for: Clear communication, Meaningful consultation, True collaboration and for our leaders to act with transparency and accountability. I am ready to tackle the issues and to create the strong connections needed with our communities, council and staff to ensure we deliver results.

Michael J Nowak

No response from the candidate

Political experience: I have worked at Health Canada - HPFB - Inspectorate/ BGTD/ MHPD, First Nations Inuit Health Branch - Non- Insured / Mental Health & Medical Devices Programs.

Professional experience: Small Business Owner + CEO + Founder of an Award Winning Residential Cleaning Company- Eco and DND approved as a Service provider ( Choice of Emergency Personnel In the Capital ) Top Secret Security Clearance.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 25 years, 1997 Carleton University Res, and I have resided all over Ottawa, calling Munster home now.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Mill in Manotick seems to be a point we gravitate to the most with the experimental farm being another all time favourite.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

My platform will focus on rural roads and safety amongst them (speeding and signage is a huge issue). I will monitor maintenance schedules and ensure residents are aware and can communicate where there are immediate concerns we need to address. Along with school safety zones and traffic calming measures within.

I will also like more police presence and get the community police centres opened and develop a greater police presence and partnership in the communities.

Lastly, the ability to meet and participate in hydro initiatives and understand how they will stabilize service delivery and I must ensure emergency preparedness plans are in place for all residents within the ward. That will include a communication piece that is sent out to all residents ensuring they know exactly who to reach or connect with in times of need and a prepared community centre that can immediately be put into action to assist in crisis.

Political experience: None (not a politician)

Professional experience: 20+ years in business and people management, small business owner at present

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 22 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Canadian Tire Centre ( Home of Senators)

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: