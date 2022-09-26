Meet the candidates in Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Beacon Hill-Cyrville

There are three candidates running for councillor in the east end ward of Beacon Hill-Cyrville, including incumbent Tim Tierney. The ward includes the neighbourhoods of Cyrville, Cummings, Pineview, Beacon Hill South, Beaconwood, Rothwell Heights and Carson Grove.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 38.06 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 37,116

Projected 2026 population: 38,324

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Nicolas Castro

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Sixteen months interning with the federal government

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 19 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favorite Ottawa location is the Kanata Beaver pond. Despite the horrendous damage done to the area by development, the remaining forest and the pond itself are still very beautiful. On lucky occasions, you can see beavers, otters, snakes, and many birds there, despite it being nestled between several suburban neighborhoods. The many times I walked or biked the trails around it gave me first-hand experience with the physical and mental health benefits of easy access to greenspace.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

Our city is facing many crises, and this election has come at an auspicious time to give us all the chance to choose who we think are the best people to get us out of these crises. Dealing with all of these crises is important for the future of Ottawa, but we need to choose what we are going to focus on first. My two priorities for if I am elected are housing and sustainability. Rent and housing prices are a significant strain on Ottawa residents, and the number of people experiencing homelessness is increasing. I am a renter who is currently dealing with this, and I believe that makes me a better choice to represent and fight for others in similar situations, over someone who is established in a nice home that they own, who only sees these issues from a distance. We also need to choose an approach to the housing crisis that acknowledges the climate crisis, and respects our city's greenspace. Greenspace in communities has been proven to be important for both the physical and mental health of residents. With the province pushing through the 'strong mayor' legislation, we need a city council that is more committed than ever to being smart about development, rather than bulldozing every tree to cram in another house or parking lot. Finally, my last platform promise is a commitment to humility and co-operation. The last couple years have not stood out for me as a golden era for city council, and the debate during the occupation was particularly poor. Ottawa deserves a city council that is willing to come together in times of acute crisis to deliver the best outcome for everyone.

Miranda Gray

Political experience: For over a decade, I have been very active in discussions on policy changes big and small across Ottawa. I have made presentations to most of the committees over the years. I was previously a candidate in 2018 (Ward 1 Orleans). I have served on the board of the Federation of Citizens' Associations of Ottawa. I was president of the Convent Glen - Orleans Woods Community Association for about 5 years.

Professional experience: I am a project manager for a small team of software developers. My role is often like a translator. I help the business people explain what they need so it can be built. I help the developers explain why they need more information before they can start the work. I also track that we are reaching our goals on time. Previously I worked as a Change Management Consultant for a big consulting firm.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? I moved to Ottawa in September 1988 to attend university. I have lived in Sandy Hill, Centretown, the Glebe, Fallingbrook and Convent Glen neighbourhoods.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favourite all-time spot was the amphitheater behind the National Arts Gallery (Nepean Point) before it was closed. I am looking forward to the opening of the redeveloped site in summer 2023. I loved looking over the river to Gatineau or looking back into the city towards Lowertown. It is in the city but feels separate from the city.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

My name is Miranda Gray and I am running to be City Councillor representing the residents of Beacon Hill - Cyrville.

I am running to ensure we have quality public consultations where anyone is able to share their ideas on how to improve Ottawa. In those consultations, I want everyone to feel they were heard. I want to be part of better storytelling where city leaders explain choices and decisions to everyone.

I am running to help the city of Ottawa dream bigger, make better procurement decisions and make the city liveable for all its residents. I am not running for the developers and the rich. I am running for people just barely making it or falling behind. They need strong voices sharing their stories at the highest levels of our city government.

I am pragmatic, care about our growing debt and am willing to work for big changes in our city. Small tweaks will not get us where we need to go. We need a different path than the one we are currently on.

Political experience:12 years as Councillor for Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Professional experience: IT Professional

How long have you lived in Ottawa? My whole life.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? City Hall. The importance of City Hall and your city council has been highlighted during this pandemic. Unlike other levels of government, we are the frontline for your daily services and communications including COVID.

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:

Years of serving you at City Hall have made me so proud of the work we have done together. I am committed to community safety, keeping taxes low, programming and services for seniors and youth, improving roads and infrastructure and maintaining strong communications with you.