Meet Ottawa's new 'night mayor'
Mathieu Grondin is Ottawa's new 'Night Mayor."
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe introduced Grondin as Ottawa's new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, who will be tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shaking off the city's image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
"I think Ottawa is the city that fun's going to remember," Grondin said.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Grondin was born and raised in Montreal. He was the founder and director general of the non-profit organization MTL 24/24.
"I have a lot of experience in nightlife governance and this job is about policy making. I spent the last five years being a strategic partner with the City of Montreal to develop the nighttime economy in Montreal," Grondin said. "This is my expertise – I've been going around the world, I've been studying nightlife management in other cities."
Council voted last year to introduce a new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan, focusing on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. period, and looking beyond just bar and restaurant activity. The strategy will focus on "safety, cultural tourism/industry initiatives, economic development and commercial vibrancy."
The new nightlife economy plan includes the creation of the 'Nightlife Commissioner's Office', with the nightlife commissioner tasked with working with businesses, city officials, regulators and the public to develop and implement a plan to support Ottawa's 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy.
"Ottawa's economy is at a major inflection point right now," Sutcliffe said. " We are facing significant threats, but I believe we are also presented with some unique and exciting opportunities."
Grondin says he's looking forward to working with staff on the new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan, and will listen and speak with many stakeholders in the weeks and months ahead.
"I am not the night mayor, but I beyond humbled and excited to stand before you as Ottawa's first-ever nightlife commissioner," Grondin told reporters at Ottawa City Hall.
"I feel fortunate to have the support of the mayor's office, city senior leadership and the economic development services team as I lead the implementation of the nightlife economy action plan and identify new opportunities to drive economic and cultural growth and prosperity after hours."
Grondin comes to Ottawa from Montreal and is urging patience as he implements the new plan.
"I'm not going to tell you today what needs to be done to downtown. I just got here, it's my second day on the job," Grondin said.
"I want to take the time to feel the beat of the city; give me a few months and we'll discuss that later at the end of summer."
The City of Ottawa outlined Grondin's experience in a memo to council.
"Mathieu is widely recognized as a global leader in nightlife advocacy with more than 10 years of experience focusing on issues and opportunities related to nighttime governance and the nightlife economy," Sheilagh Doherty, interim director of Economic Development Services, said in a statement.
"Since 2017, he has worked as the founder and director general of MTL 24/24, a non-profit organization that advocates for improved nightlife in Montreal."
The nightlife commissioner's salary is $112,000 a year salary.
When asked why he wanted to be the city's first nightlife commissioner, Grondin said, "I wanted this job because cities must create this position to take care of nightlife.
"It's important for cities to have a vibrant cultural life at night, it's a great way to retain the workforce, socialized youth drive commercial and cultural growth and Ottawa is the leader, is at the forefront of nightlife governance in Canada."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
Malawi's vice president and 9 others are confirmed dead after their plane's wreckage is found
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people died when the small military plane they were travelling in crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region in the north of the country, the president said Tuesday. Chilima was 51.
Bizarre psychological warfare using K-pop and trash balloons raises tensions between the 2 Koreas
Day after day, the Cold War-style yet bizarre campaigns continue at the heavily fortified border of the rivals who haven’t had any serious talks for years.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
Rare white grizzly bear Nakoda and her cubs die in separate crashes in B.C. park
Parks Canada says a rare white grizzly bear has died of injuries that happened when she was struck by a car on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, on the same day her cubs were killed in an earlier crash.
California socialite sentenced to 15 years to life for 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers
A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
Singapore Airlines offers US$10,000 in compensation to passengers on flight that hit extreme turbulence
Singapore Airlines said Tuesday it has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that hit extreme turbulence last month, in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.
U.S. college instructors teaching in China attacked at a park; suspect in custody
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Not all plant-based foods are equal. This type can raise the risk of heart attack and early death
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE N.S. gets failing grade for dealing with school-based violence
Incidents of violence in Nova Scotia schools have increased 60 per cent over the last seven years, up from 17,000 to 26,000 reported cases since 2017, according to Kim Adair, the province’s auditor general.
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING QEW could be closed for hours west of Toronto after dump truck hit overpass
The QEW has been shut down in both directions this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Toronto to see 'hot, hazy, and humid' weather next week: meteorologist
Toronto's stretch of cooler weather will soon come to an end as warmer temperatures return to the city this week.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.
Montreal
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
McGill University makes another proposal to settle with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University is once again trying to convince the protesters who set up a pro-Palestinian camp on its campus over a month and a half ago to pack up.
Northern Ontario
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Natural Resources Minister makes big announcements on mining in Sudbury
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Windsor
-
Approved: 10 more red light cameras being installed in Windsor
A warning to drivers, the City of Windsor is going to install 10 more red light cameras.
-
6 people sent to hospital after serious two-vehicle crash on Queens Line
Chatham-Kent police say six people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Queens Line Monday night.
-
Windsor sees high job growth, highest unemployment
Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.
London
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in west London
Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London. Suspicious death investigation underway in west London
-
LHSC and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually part ways
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
-
MLHU reporting first human case of Lyme disease in 2024
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded its first case of human Lyme disease this year, a Middlesex County adult.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Barrie
-
Boardroom shuffle at RVH
RVH's Annual General Meeting sees new boardroom faces and new titles for some.
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
How far your dollar will take you in Manitoba’s most popular cottage communities
In the afterglow of a red-hot pandemic real estate boom, just how far will your dollar take you in our province’s cottage real estate market? Four real estate experts weigh in.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
-
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a storm risk today... big cooldown Wednesday
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton but that may end on a stormy note.
-
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
-
Almost a dozen fires under investigation in Grande Prairie
Eleven fires in Grande Prairie are being investigated as suspicious by authorities.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
-
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Saskatoon
-
City reviewing security measures after knifepoint robbery at Saskatoon campground
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Vancouver
-
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
-
$3,000 in baseball gear stolen from New Westminster field: police
Police are looking for a large, steel storage box containing $3,000 worth of baseball gear they say was stolen from a New Westminster field earlier this year.
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
'It's such a tremendous relief': Youth shelter coming to Duncan, B.C.
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.