Mayor of Russell, Ont. resigns to become The Nation CAO

The mayor of the Township of Russell says he will be resigning to take on a new role.

Pierre Leroux, who was elected as mayor of the eastern Ontario township in 2014, said Tuesday he will be stepping away from his duties to become the Chief Administrative Officer with The Nation municipality, just east of Russell.

Leroux has served as a member of the Russell Township Council since 2010, where he was a councillor for four years. In 2020, Leroux was acclaimed as mayor for a new four-year term.

Leroux had also been serving as the Warden for the United Counties of Prescott and Russell since 2020.

An interim mayor and warden will be appointed in the coming weeks, the township says.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity to serve, for your trust, and for the support that has made my tenure as Mayor an enriching chapter of my life," Leroux said in a statement.

"Russell Township holds a special place in my heart, a beacon of community and connection. I step forward into this new chapter with the lessons learned and friendships forged during my time as your mayor, forever grateful for the journey we’ve shared."

Leroux said the township's administrative staff will provide updates on the transition process in the coming days.

"On behalf of the Township, I extend our sincere congratulations to Mayor Leroux on his new appointment at The Nation Municipality," said Russell's CAO Richard Godin in a statement.

"His leadership and vision have been pivotal in guiding our community forward. On a personal note, I extend my deepest gratitude to Mayor Leroux. Working alongside him for the past decade has inspired me to embrace strong and innovative leadership. Thank you, Mr. Mayor!"

Leroux will not be attending the April 8 council meeting "out of respect for the process and to ensure and seamless transition" a statement said.

The township of Russell is located about 40 kilometres south of Ottawa. The township has a population of just over 16,500 people, according to the 2016 census.

The Nation municipality includes the former townships of Caledonia, Cambridge and South Plantagenet.