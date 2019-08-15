

CTV Ottawa





One day before the August 16th LRT handover deadline Mayor Jim Watson says the 12 days of mandatory testing is ongoing.

“I am still very confident we will have that handover day this month,” Watson said this morning.

The LRT system must pass 12 days of testing flawlessly in order for the project to move ahead.

“What we indicated at the very beginning of the process is our priority is public safety and getting it right,” Watson said.

If Rideau Transit Group misses tomorrow’s deadline the company will face another $1 million penalty.

RTG has already missed three previous deadlines that have pushed the project back more than one year.

The Mayor did confirm that launching the system with the public in September was still on the table.

“I’m very confident people will be in those beautiful trains next month.”