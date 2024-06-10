Maude Marquis-Bissonnette elected new mayor of Gatineau, Que.

Maude Marquis-Bissonnette is the new mayor of Gatineau, Que.

The former councillor, running under the Action Gatineau banner, received 41.7 per cent of the vote to win Sunday's municipal byelection, according to unofficial results.

Former mayor Yves Ducharme received 30.8 per cent of the vote to finish second. Seven candidates were on the ballot for the mayoral byelection.

Marquis-Bissonnette succeeds France Bélisle, who suddenly resigned in February citing a "hostile" climate in municipal politics.

Marquis-Bissonnette finished second in the 2021 mayoral election behind Bélisle. She served as councillor for Plateau ward from 2017 to 2021.

In the byelection for the council seat in Carrefour-de-l'Hopital, unofficial results show Catherine Craig-St.Louis won with 41.7 per cent of the vote. The former councillor for the ward, Olive Kamanyana, stepped down to run for mayor.

Marquis-Bissonnette will serve as mayor until the next municipal election in 2025.