

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The town of Mattawa has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee says in its latest update that water levels in the area are rapidly rising in the area due to the outflow from full reservoirs at the Otto Holden Dam.

Town officials are advising property owners in low lying areas close to the Mattawa and Ottawa rivers to be prepared for possible evacuations.

Mattawan St. from Main to Sid Turcotte Park Rd. and Timmins St. have been closed for the time being.

Residents in need of sand bag support or for more information on the flooding in the Mattawa are is asked to call their municipal office at 705-744-5611.