Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's

The Rideau Street McDonald's Farewell March on March 19, 2023, to bid farewell to the notorious Ottawa restaurant set to close in April. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Street McDonald's Farewell March on March 19, 2023, to bid farewell to the notorious Ottawa restaurant set to close in April. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina