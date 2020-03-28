OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says it is now investigating 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

That's an increase of 31 new cases since Friday.

This comes after Ontario recorded 151 new cases Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health also says it is investigating one institutional outbreak.

On Friday, OPH had confirmed a case of COVID-19 at an Orléans retirement residence.

There are presently 1,118 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. 43,072 patients have been tested and 33,240 tests have so far been negative. 8,690 people are still awaiting test results, down from 10,074 on Friday.

Eight patients have recovered from the disease in Ontario and 18 people have died, though the Ontario Ministry of Health now says two of the deaths are not lab confirmed.

Ottawa's first death linked to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday.

In Quebec's Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau, the number of cases rose to 26, up from 18 on Friday, when two employees at the Hull Hospital tested positive.