OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is investigating 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No other details about the cases were released by the health unit in its daily update on its website.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches is scheduled to speak with reporters in a teleconference at 2:30 p.m.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced 135 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, bringing the total to 993. No details about the cases, including locations of the positive cases, were announced.

On Thursday, Dr. Etches told reporters public health was investigating 51 confirmed cases in the community, but provided no details about the case.

There’s been one confirmed death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa. Public Health says a man in his 90s died at the Ottawa Hospital on Wednesday, five days after he was admitted with a fever.

Officials say the man was living at home, and had no travel history.

The Medical Officer of Health told Council on Wednesday that Ottawa Public Health has laboratory confirmation of community transmission of COVID-19, and encouraged everyone to continue practicing physical distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. More details to come.