Man making threats while in police custody now facing threat charges

Brockville police say a man who was arrested on accusations of domestic violence is facing new charges after reportedly saying threatening things about his alleged victim to police.

Officers encountered the man Friday night during a traffic stop on Stewart Boulevard. Police said the 34-year-old in the vehicle was wanted for domestic-related assault and assault with a weapon charges and was arrested.

While in custody, police claim he continued to make threatening remarks about a woman to officers. He was then charged with uttering threats.

Brockville police say he’s since been released on bail with conditions.

The individual was not identified in a news release Monday. Police services typically do not identify accused persons in domestic violence cases in order to protect the anonymity of victims.