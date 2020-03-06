OTTAWA -- A 31-year-old Gatineau man is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly looked into a Sandy Hill apartment window overnight.

Ottawa Police say 911 received a call around 1:20 a.m. Friday about a man looking into an apartment window in the 500 block of Chapel Street.

Police say responding officers located a man matching the description of the suspect.

“After a brief interaction, the man ran away from officers and was subsequently arrested on Sweetland Avenue,” said police in a media release.

Samuel Gendreau of Gatineau is charged with voyeurism, trespass by night and resist arrest.

Police say investigators are looking into whether the incident is related to other similar incidents reported in the Sandy Hill area in the past few months.

In December, Ottawa Police announced there were at least seven incidents from October to December involving a suspect looking into windows in the Sandy Hill area.

At the time, police said all incidents reported to investigators took place between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.