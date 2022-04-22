Man charged with assaulting youth in Tweed, Ont.
A 31-year-old Tweed, Ont. resident is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a youth.
Ontario Provincial Police received a report on Thursday of an assault between an adult male and a child in Tweed.
Police say the investigation revealed "the level of force escalated beyond an acceptable level of parental discipline."
The man is facing charges of assault and uttering threats.
The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
