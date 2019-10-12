

A man has been arrested after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday near Kingston.

On Friday morning, a 50-year-old woman was walking along Hwy. 2, just west of Joyceville Side Road, when she was struck by a white Chevrolet van, Kingston Police said in a news release.

The collision happened around 7:40 a.m. on Friday. The woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours later, at 3:15 p.m., police arrested the accused in Brockville.

The 75-year-old Brockville man is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene. He remains in custody.

Police have not released the victim’s name, nor the name of the accused.