Ottawa Police have charged a man after a spree of 15 downtown break-and-enters this month.

Police say between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12, there were 37 incidents in which a suspect broke into parking garages, causing damage and theft to at least 48 vehicles.

The break-ins caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to police.

Marc Pichette, 34, is facing 65 charges, including 48 mischief to property charges and 15 for breaking and entering.

He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.