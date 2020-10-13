OTTAWA -- Ottawa police confirm to CTV News that a 55-year-old man is facing charges after a homemade bomb was found in his possession earlier this month.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ottawa Police Service says officers were called to the 500-block of Smyth Rd., where the Ottawa Hospital General Campus is located, at around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 3 about a possible explosive that had been found in a man's belongings.

"After an assessment was done, the discovered item was confirmed to be a homemade explosive device," the statement says.

Michel Charlebois, 55, of no fixed address is charged with unlawful possession of explosives.