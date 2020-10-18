OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion and assault at a home in Winchester, south of Ottawa.

Officers responded to a call at a home on Victoria Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the resident, who was alone in the house, said two men broke into the home and assaulted him.

The suspects grabbed Canadian cash inside the home and fled the scene on foot.

The resident of the home was not hurt.

Police say the two suspects were wearing dark face coverings and dark clothing. One of the suspects had dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.