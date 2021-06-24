OTTAWA -- A man has been charged after police say he damaged a memorial on Parliament Hill honoring Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

The memorial at the Centennial Flame of shoes, stuffed animals and other items has been growing since the remains of 215 children were found at the site of a former residential school in B.C. late last month.

Wednesday night just after 9:30 p.m, Parliamentary Protective Services arrested a man who was interfering with the items set up at the flame.

The 54-year-old man was handed off to Ottawa police, and has been charged with causing a disturbance. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Officials say the memorial was quickly restored.