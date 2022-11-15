Man, 88, identified as victim of Kingston, Ont. homicide
Kingston police say an 88-year-old man was the victim of a homicide north of the city's downtown.
Police and the East Region Coroner's Office responded to a call for the death on McKendry Road on Monday.
In a news release on Wednesday, Kingston police said Jahzerah Berndt, 88, was the victim. He lived alone at the home, they said.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon.
No one has been arrested. Kingston police say there is no known risk to public safety.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively you can reach out to crimetips@kpf.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
