Man, 58, killed in crash on Fallowfield Road
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash.
Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield Road at Conley Road, south of Stittsville, just after 8:15 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash. Ottawa Fire Services says one vehicle was on its side when they arrived and the second was on its wheels. Two people were trapped in each vehicle.
It took six minutes to rescue the people trapped in one vehicle, but freeing people from the second one took nearly an hour.
According to paramedics, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition, a man in his 30s was in serious but stable condition and a child was also in serious but stable condition.
Ottawa police said Monday that the 58-year-old man has died. His identity has not been released.
Police investigators are now looking for witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.
