Man, 58, killed in crash on Fallowfield Road

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal crash Feb. 24, 2023 near the area of Fallowfield and Conley roads. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police are investigating a fatal crash Feb. 24, 2023 near the area of Fallowfield and Conley roads. (CTV News Ottawa)

