Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (OPP Central Region/Twitter) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina