Ottawa

    • Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting

    Police tape remains on a tree leading to a pathway between Oaklawn Crescent and Tenth Line in Orleans where a 19-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) Police tape remains on a tree leading to a pathway between Oaklawn Crescent and Tenth Line in Orleans where a 19-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

    A 19-year-old man is dead following an evening shooting in Orleans.

    Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, near Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately 9:15 p.m. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds. 

    The victim died in hospital.

    Ottawa police identified the victim as Brendan Mukoma.

    "An 18-year-old suspect is in custody and the investigation is continuing," police said in a statement.

    There was no sign of a police presence in the area of Oaklawn Crescent and Tenth Line Road Thursday morning. Some police tape remained on a tree leading to a pathway between Oaklawn and Tenth Line.

    Resident Nick Iraci says he heard a "pretty intense" police presence in the neighbourhood just after 9 p.m.

    "We could see the police going up and down Tenth Line….it seemed like maybe they were chasing someone but we weren't exactly sure," Iraci said.

    Iraci tells CTV News Ottawa he didn't hear any gun shots last night.

    This is Ottawa's 13th homicide of 2023.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to know about the Israel-Gaza war: day 6

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News