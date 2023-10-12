Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting

A 19-year-old man is dead following an evening shooting in Orleans.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, near Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately 9:15 p.m. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds.

The victim died in hospital.

Ottawa police identified the victim as Brendan Mukoma.

"An 18-year-old suspect is in custody and the investigation is continuing," police said in a statement.

There was no sign of a police presence in the area of Oaklawn Crescent and Tenth Line Road Thursday morning. Some police tape remained on a tree leading to a pathway between Oaklawn and Tenth Line.

Resident Nick Iraci says he heard a "pretty intense" police presence in the neighbourhood just after 9 p.m.

"We could see the police going up and down Tenth Line….it seemed like maybe they were chasing someone but we weren't exactly sure," Iraci said.

Iraci tells CTV News Ottawa he didn't hear any gun shots last night.

This is Ottawa's 13th homicide of 2023.