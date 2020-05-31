OTTAWA -- Changes are coming across the Ottawa River.

Quebec is proceeding with its plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the province, with new openings coming into effect Monday outside the greater Montreal area.

Here's a look at some of the places that will be able to open in up Gatineau and the Outaouais Monday.

Shopping malls

Hair and beauty salons

Pet grooming services

Campgrounds, marinas and cottage rentals

Private health services such as dentistry, optometry and physiotherapy

Courthouses

Quebec rental board hearings

Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec (SAAQ) service centres

Not all business that can open will open right away. Public health measures, such as physical distancing, occupancy limits, and requests/requirements to wear masks should be expected.

Les Promenades to Gatineau says it will be open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, but not all stores will be open.

Les Galeries de Hull is also reopening June 1.

Place du Centre confirmed on its Facebook page it would be reopening. More details were expected to be shared on its website.

According to the Quebec government, there were 536 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths in the Outaouais region, as of Sunday.

Campground restrictions lifting in Ontario

On the Ontario side, restrictions on campground activities in provincial parks and on Crown land will slowly start to be lifted, beginning Monday.

In a news release Saturday, the Ontario government said backcountry camping, including access points, paddle and portage routes, and hiking trails will reopen on Monday. Day-use activities, including picnicking and use of off-leash pet areas, will also be allowed.

No more than five people will be allowed to use a backcountry campsite at a time unless they live in the same household.

All other overnight camping and some day-use activities at provincial parks and conservation reserves will continue to be closed until June 14. All buildings and facilities including campgrounds, roofed accommodations, visitor centers, park stores, playgrounds, and beaches remain closed, the government said. Some washroom facilities may be available.

Ontario Parks will begin collecting fees for day-use and backcountry camping access as of June 1.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Basem Boshra and CTV News Toronto's Miriam Katawazi