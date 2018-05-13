

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say one man has been charged in a domestic incident involving five people on Mother's Day. Officers say three people were injured around noon time on Kentucky Lane in the city's east end near Navan.

Paramedics say a 58-year old man and a 49-year-old woman are both in hospital with serious stab wounds. The man suffered multiple wounds, the woman has injuries to her lower body.

A 23-year-old woman was also hurt with minor injuries and Paramedics say an 11-year-old and a 20-year- old man were assessed and released at the scene.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.