'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday

A major winter storm is expected to arrive in Ottawa, parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Sunday evening, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.

A warning was also issued for parts of western and central Quebec, where the storm could bring between 20 to 40 cm in the Outaouais region and the lower Laurentides.

"Snow may change to ice pellets or freezing rain Tuesday night. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley.," the weather agency said.

"The exact track of this weather system is still somewhat uncertain, and as a result, expected snowfall amounts and precipitation types may change."

The weather agency says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Ottawa saw about 12 cm of snow this weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to drive according to conditions and to leave extra time and space while driving during storms. OPP said on social media that officers responded to 39 collisions during the weekend winter storm, but there were no injuries.

The Ottawa Student Transporation Authority will declare school bus cancellations for inclement weather by 5:30 a.m. Information on the OSTA's winter weather protocol is available on its website.

The City of Ottawa may declare a Winter Weather Parking Ban when Environment Canada forecasts 7 cm or more of snow in the Ottawa area. This includes any forecast for a range of snow more than 7 cm, such as 5 to 10 cm.

The city will issue a special advisory to social media, emails and online if a parking ban is called.

Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau until the end of March to free up the streets for snow clearing. On-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends

Ottawa Monday forecast

Environment Canada calls for cloudy skies and a high of minus 4 C on Monday.

Wind chill will be minus 12 C this morning and minus 6 C this afternoon.

It will be cloudy early Tuesday with 2 to 4 cm of snow beginning late in the afternoon. The high will be minus 4 C with a wind chill of minus 17 C in the morning and minus 11 C in the afternoon.

The winter storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond