Major fire in the city’s south end
Smoke is visible at an industrial area in Ottawa's south end on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Willem Van Westerop/CTV Viewer)
ctvnewsottawa.ca staff
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:48PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:52PM EST
A major fire in the city’s rural southern outskirts, near Bank and Rideau.
Willem Van Westerop noticed a lot of smoke and some flames coming from what appeared to be an industrial area.
“I pulled over and took some pictures. I noticed a lot of black smoke, it was really thick”, he said.
Van Westerop noticed several fire trucks responding to the call.
