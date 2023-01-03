Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a major blaze at Calabogie Peaks ski resort on Tuesday.

Photos from the scene showed a building at the resort engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. The building, known as the pump house, houses the resort's snowmaking operations.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7 a.m.

A note on the Calabogie Peaks website said the resort is closed "due to unforeseen circumstances." They later said on social media they would reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They then issued another update saying they hope to reopen on Wednesday.

"The recent fire to our pump house did not affect our lifts of our ski operations," Calabogie Peaks said on Twitter. "We hope to reopen tomorrow. Please continue to monitor our social media and website for updates."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Calabogie Peaks calls itself the tallest public ski resort in Ontario. The all-season resort is just over 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, on the shores of Calabogie Lake.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy Stéphane Gagnon/Calabogie Ski Race Program parent)