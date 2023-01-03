Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy Stéphane Gagnon/Calabogie Ski Race Program parent) Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy Stéphane Gagnon/Calabogie Ski Race Program parent)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow's tactics could be shifting.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Rainfall warning for London area

    A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.

    (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins)

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

    Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina