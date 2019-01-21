

CTV Ottawa





Parents, be on alert, your school bus could be more than 45 minutes delayed today. If you have children waiting at the bus stop, be aware the Ottawa Student Transportation Association is reporting major delays due to the extreme cold, blowing snow and traffic conditions around the city. There is still an extreme cold weather alert and frostbite warning. With the windchill, the temperature feels more like -35C.

Students taking the bus at Manor Park Public School have a 60 minute wait.

Around the city, roads are slick as crews have been working through the night clearing snow and making roads passable. Black ice is being reported by some commuters, there are several reported vehicles in the ditch and fender benders that are causing major slow-downs and backed-up traffic.

Police are asking the public to adhere to the wintry conditions, drive slowly and take more time on the commute today.