Maintenance work on Conroy water tank could lower water pressure for some people
The city of Ottawa says maintenance on the water tank on Conroy Road might cause low water pressure for some residents in four wards.
Work will take place between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and businesses in localized areas of Wards 10 (Gloucester-Southgate Ward), 16 (River Ward), 17 (Capital Ward), and 18 (Alta Vista Ward) may experience lower than usual water pressure.
Areas that could experience low water pressure during maintenance work on the Conroy water tank July 18-19, 2023. (City of Ottawa/Supplied)
The city says there will be no risk to water consumers during this time. If there is no water or if you observe air hissing from an opened fixture, you're asked to call 3-1-1.
This maintenance project will facilitate future water system rehabilitative works, the city said in a news release.
"Should there be low water pressure, we will be working diligently to ensure that water services are back to normal as soon as possible," the city says.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
James Webb telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars'
The James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars,' according to a new study.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
-
Heavy rain hits New Brunswick over weekend, shifts eastward Monday
Rain totals of 50 to nearly 100 millimetres were reported across several communities in New Brunswick this past weekend as the province contended with downpours.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Smog warning in effect for Montreal on Monday
Montrealers woke up to sunshine Monday morning however, the skies over the city were hazy once again. Smog warnings have been issued for Montreal and the surrounding areas as high concentrations of pollutants from wildfires are being blown into the southern portion of the province.
-
Quebec man allegedly scammed 85-year-old victim in York Region out of $10K
A Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly defrauding an 85-year-old victim out of $10,000, and York police are pleading that additional victims come forward.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
-
Revered Elder passes away in Sault Ste. Marie
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a prominent First Nation man and revered Elder from Sault Ste. Marie who survived Canada's residential school system and became an instrumental part of getting a federal government apology.
London
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.
It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
-
London fire works to contain 'large chemical spill' in southeast London
Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products that serves the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management markets.
-
London officer cleared by SIU after police service dog seriously injures wanted suspect
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer of criminal wrongdoing after he released a police service dog on a fleeing suspect and the dog bit off the suspect’s ear in November of last year.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders say they do not accept Manitoba premier's comments on landfill search
Indigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of women can be done safely and must go ahead.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crash
Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
Cruise ship makes stop in Churchill
A luxury cruise ship has made a stop in the town of Churchill.
Kitchener
-
Six people arrested after businesses robbed in Waterloo, Ayr
Waterloo regional police say six people have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown Waterloo
A crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days on rural road
One rider has died and another is seriously hurt after a pair of crashes on Chilligo Road over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man arrested in connection with string of armed rural thefts
Saskatchewan RCMP tracked down a 34-year-old man wanted in connection to a string of criminal offences in May.
-
RARE VIDEO: Mike Vernon playing in Sask. long before his NHL days
Mike Vernon is one of several new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame, but long before he played at the elite level of the NHL, he was grinding it out in junior.
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
Edmonton
-
Collision closes stretch of 156 Street on Edmonton's northside
A collision on Edmonton's northside has prompted city police to ask drivers to steer away from the site of it.
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP
A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, warns more may be called off
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria Monday and warned further departures may be in peril due to a mechanical issue.
-
4,000 marijuana plants, 18 guns seized from Abbotsford property: police
A large amount of drugs and guns were seized from a rural property in Abbotsford last week, police said.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of Mission
Four days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
Regina
-
Here's how the Youth Criminal Justice Act is used in historical cases
Lawyer and University of Saskatchewan (USask) lecturer Hilary Peterson explains why the Youth Criminal Justice Act is used in cases where the accused is charged long after they become a legal adult.
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023
It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
-
Connor Bedard signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they’ve signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.