Maintenance work on Conroy water tank could lower water pressure for some people

The city of Ottawa says maintenance on the water tank on Conroy Road might cause low water pressure for some residents in four wards.

Work will take place between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and businesses in localized areas of Wards 10 (Gloucester-Southgate Ward), 16 (River Ward), 17 (Capital Ward), and 18 (Alta Vista Ward) may experience lower than usual water pressure.

Areas that could experience low water pressure during maintenance work on the Conroy water tank July 18-19, 2023. (City of Ottawa/Supplied)

The city says there will be no risk to water consumers during this time. If there is no water or if you observe air hissing from an opened fixture, you're asked to call 3-1-1.

This maintenance project will facilitate future water system rehabilitative works, the city said in a news release.

"Should there be low water pressure, we will be working diligently to ensure that water services are back to normal as soon as possible," the city says.