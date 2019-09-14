LRT now open to the public
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019
After months of delays and missed deadlines, the LRT is now open to the public. The $2.1 billion O-Train Confederation line is the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.
Prior to the 2 p.m. public opening, eager transit riders waited for the station gates to open at 1:45 p.m.
Doors open at Rideau Station! #ottnews #OttLRTlaunch @ctvottawa @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/9Z3SiTvg2n— Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 14, 2019
Line is growing at Tunney’s Station where trains open to public at 2p.m. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/njWFLYDfdB— Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) September 14, 2019
The 13-station line extends 12.5 km from Blair Station in the east to Tunney’s Pasture in the west. A trip from end-to-end is expected to take 25 minutes.
The LRT system will not run 24/7. The operating hours are:
- Monday to Thursday: 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Friday: 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Sunday and holidays: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
When the Confederation Line is not running overnight, there will be select Rapid bus routes extended into downtown from the east, west and south.
For now, the cost for a single fare is $3.50, or $3.45 if you use a Presto card. Fares are scheduled to increase Oct. 1. The new fare gates at O-Train stations will require use of a Presto Card, U-Pass, STO Multi card or OC Transpo bus transfer.