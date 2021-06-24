OTTAWA -- A stretch of Pinecrest Road will be closed for six days starting on Friday for Stage 2 LRT construction.

The work, happening from Friday until next Wednesday, June 30, will close Pinecrest from Highway 417 to Queensview Drive. It will also close some highway on and off-ramps.

Detours will be in place. For pedestrians and cyclists, a free shuttle service will run between the OC Transpo bus stop at Highway 417 and Greenbank Road and the Pinecrest bus station.

The shuttle will run every five minutes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends. It will run every 10 minutes overnight.

The closure is to allow crews to install a prebuilt bridge next to the existing Pinecrest Road for the future LRT to travel underneath, alongside the rapid bus transit corridor.

LRT to close Sunday

The LRT is closing this Sunday so city staff can conduct some tests.

The trains will be replaced by R1 bus service for all of Sunday. Train service will resume on Monday at 5 a.m.

The city says the shutdown is so city staff can “conduct proactive assessments and testing on OC Transpo’s rail system technology, as required under the city’s Technical Security Standards.”

The Confederation Line has been closing at 7 p.m. each night since last week for maintenance. Those nightly closures will end on July 1.