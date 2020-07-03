OTTAWA -- Lottery winners in Ontario are starting to claim their prizes now that the OLG has reopened its offices.

After it was temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto has resumed in-person claims for winning ticket holders of more than $50,000 who have been unable to claim their winnings.

Physical distancing and other safety measures are in place.

Robert Paulin, 75, of Embrun won a $1 million prize in the June 10 Lotto 6/49 draw. The retired father and grandfather says he plans to save and invest his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Notre Dame Street in Embrun.

Brenda Brinklow, 61, of Trenton, claimed a $250,000 prize through Instant Silver Stacks. The retired forklift operator plans to buy a car and pay some bills.

Gregory Flood, of Kingston, won a $100,000 Lottario draw on May 9. The retired millwright plans to complete some kitchen renovations and save some money for future travel.