OTTAWA -- Loto-Quebec says preparations are underway to reopen the Casino Lac Leamy and the Hilton Lac-Leamy hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec Government has announced that casinos, amusement parks, water parks, spas, hotels and bars can reopen across Quebec, effective immediately.

Loto-Quebec ordered the closure of all casinos across Quebec on March 12, including Casino Lac Leamy. The Hilton Lac-Leamy hotel in Gatineau closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Loto-Quebec said details on reopening will be announced in the next couple of days. Loto-Quebec says it needs to organize and align the grand reopening of all four of its casinos, the gaming halls and VLT's network.

"Our priority is to ensure that activities are carried out in a safe and healthy manner for all employees and customers, in an entertaining environment," said Loto-Quebec.

The Quebec Government says physical distancing and hygiene measures will remain in place, including maintaining two metres from others.

Loto-Quebec operates casinos in Gatineau, Montreal, Charlevoix and Mont-Tremblant. There are gaming halls in Quebec and Trois-Rivieres.