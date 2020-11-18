OTTAWA -- Lottery tickets worth $1 million and $55 million may be sitting in someone's wallet, purse, glove box, dresser or other areas of the home in western Quebec.

Loto Quebec is looking for the winning ticket holder for the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot on Oct. 30, and the the winners of a $1 million Quebec Max prize from 2019.

The winning ticket for the $55 million jackpot in the Oct. 30 Lotto Max draw was sold in in the municipality of Collines-de-l'Outaouais. The winning numbers are 19, 20, 23, 31, 37, 46 and 48.

Loto Quebec says the deadline to claim the prize is Oct. 30, 2021.

Meantime, a $1 million prize in the Quebec Max draw remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket for the July 5, 2019 draw was sold in Gatineau. The winning numbers are 02, 09, 10, 16, 25, 29, and 49.

You have until Jan. 3, 2021 to claim the prize.