Local tech giant Mitel sold for more than $2 billion
Mitel has been bought out by Searchlight Capital Partners for more than $2 billion. (CTV Ottawa)
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 3:50PM EDT
A local tech giant has been sold for more than $2 billion.
Mitel, a leader in touchtone phone technology, has been bought out by Searchlight Capital Partners. The sale includes the company's debt.
Terry Matthews co-founded Mitel in 1972. Its headquarters are based in Kanata.
More to come