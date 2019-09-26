

A local coffee chain is joining a growing number of businesses closing for the global climate strike on Friday.

Bridgehead Coffee has announced it will close all of its locations Friday from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm to mark the protest.

On social media, Bridgehead announced they are closing so their "staff can join the climate strike".

Two BC-based chains have also announced they will closed their Ottawa locations. Lush Cosmetics, with stores in St. Laurent and Rideau Centre will close for several hours. Lush also says their websites will not take orders.

Mountain Equipment's Westboro store will also close for several hours Friday. CEO Phil Arrata issued a statement to employees on the company's website.

"We want to provide our staff with the opportunity to join Global Climate Strike demonstrations in their communities and let their voices be heard. On Friday, September 27, all MEC stores across the country will remain closed until 5pm (local time) to support staff who choose to lend their voice to the movement."

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal Friday for the climate strike. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join protesters and so will Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.