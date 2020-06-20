OTTAWA -- A group of local organizations is calling on the head of Ottawa's police union to resign after allegedly using a sexist slur to refer to a local activist.

On Friday, the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition issued a statement, jointly signed by 14 other groups, calling for Ottawa Police Association (OPA) president Matt Skof to resign from the police service and as president of the union, or to be removed from those positions, after an audio recording surfaced on social media that claims to include Skof's voice.

The recording, which has not been independently verified by CTV News, includes the voice of an individual using a misogynistic slur when referring to an unnamed woman. The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition says the target of the slur is one of their members.

In the recording, the woman is referred to as the "spokesperson for the Friends of Abdi Campaign."

"While it is yet to be confirmed that the audio is the unedited voice of Mr. Skoff (sic), we have yet to hear otherwise despite calls for comment," the Coalition said in a press release.

Skof did not comment specifically about the allegation when reached by CTV News on Saturday, but had this to say:

"As this alleged discussion may involve OPA staff and rental contracts, there is no comment. The OPA operates as an independent entity from the Ottawa Police Service," he said.

CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Police Service for comment.

The recording allegedly refers to an interaction that took place shortly after the death of Abdirahman Abdi in July 2016. Abdi died following a violent confrontation with two Ottawa police officers. One of the officers, Const. Daniel Montsion, is on trial for manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon charges in connection with Abdi's death.

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition organized a march for Black lives Saturday from Ottawa police headquarters to Ottawa City Hall.

Breach of Trust

Skof has previously been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an OPP investigation that culminated in January 2019.

That investigation was also linked to audio recordings allegedly containing Skof's voice.

Then-police chief Charles Bordeleau suspended Skof when the charges were laid. The suspension was lifted by chief Peter Sloly in January 2020. Skof remained OPA president during his suspension.

None of the allegations against Skof has been tested in court.