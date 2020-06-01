OTTAWA -- The Rideau Carleton Raceway says horse racing is returning to the racetrack on June 7.

The live races will only be viewable online. No spectators are allowed at the raceway and the casino remains closed by provincial order.

"This is some much needed positive news in a time of such uncertainty," said Andy Wright, Director of Rideau Carleton, in a press release. "We are happy to be racing again, allowing the horsemen to resume their competitions and provide entertainment for our loyal guests. In these unprecedented times it is a promising indication to see the tradition of horse racing resume in our community."

The raceway and casino have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raceway officials say, for employees returning to work, all health and safety protocols outlined by public health agencies will be followed throughout the recall process and in the work place.

A qualifying race in advance of the June 7 race will be held Wednesday, with a first post of 11 a.m., the raceway said. Following the June 7 race, the Rideau Carleton Raceway will resume weekly racing Thursdays with a post time of 4 p.m. and Sundays with a post time of 6:30 p.m.

Fans can tune in to HorsePlayerInteractive TV at hpibet.com and HorsePlayerInteractive.com to watch the races.

A reopening date for the casino has not been announced.