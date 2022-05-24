List of emergency reception centres and affected city services in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.
Different sites will offer different services.
According to the city, the following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, washrooms, food and Red Cross:
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, at 1500 Shea Rd. (Wifi available)
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, at 2263 Portobello Blvd. (Wifi available)
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd. (Wifi available)
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, at 3320 Paul Anka Dr. (Wifi available)
The following facilities offer power for charging devices, showers, and washrooms:
- Plant Recreation Centre, at 930 Somerset St. W. (Wifi available)
- Richmond Arena, at 6095 Perth St. (Wifi available)
- J.A. Dulude Arena, at 941 Clyde Ave. (Wifi available)
- Bernard-Grandmaître Arena, at 309 McArthur Rd. (Wifi available)
- Navan Memorial Centre, at 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre, at 100 Malvern Dr. (Wifi available)
- W. Erskine Johnston Arena, at 3832 Carp Rd.
- Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, at 1265 Walkley Rd. (Wifi available)
- Canterbury Recreation Complex, at 2185 Arch St.
- Kanata Leisure Centre, at 70 Aird Pl.
The following facility offers power for charging devices and washrooms:
- Carleton Heights Community Centre, at 1665 Apeldoorn Ave (Wifi available)
- Kenmore Community Centre, at 3242 York’s Corners Rd. (Wifi available)
- Ben Franklin Place, at 101 Centrepointe Dr. (Wifi available)
The city also has several sites to support residents on well water who have lost access to drinking water. Bottled water is available at the following locations along with access to potable water to fill containers:
- Greely Community Centre, at 1448 Meadow Dr.
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd.
- Navan Memorial Centre, at 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Orléans Library at 1705 Orléans Blvd.
- Osgoode Community Centre at 5662 Osgoode Main St.
- Richmond Arena, at 6095 Perth St.
- W. Erskine Johnston Arena, at 3832 Carp Rd.
Residents on home oxygen therapy and who are not able to be serviced in time by their current provider, a city supplier will support residents with Medical Oxygen needs and device recharging at the following reception centres:
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena, at 1765 Merivale Rd.
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, at 2263 Portobello Blvd.
Please bring equipment (oxygen concentrator or portable oxygen concentrator) and a copy of your prescription to ensure you know your oxygen delivery litre flow.
CITY SERVICES AFFECTED BY STORM
The following City services are currently impacted due to the severe thunderstorm in Ottawa.
Child care centres
The following municipal childcare centres are closed:
- Borden Farm
- Foster Farm
- Huron ELC
Elections Office
The Elections Office, located at 1221 Cyrville Rd., will be open for nominations and registrations by appointment only. Email elections@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2660 (TTY: 613-580-2401).
Employment and Social Services
• The Employment and Social Services office, located at 100 Constellation Dr., will be closed on Wednesday, May 25. The following Employment and Social Services centres remain open:
- 370 Catherine St.
- 2020 Walkley Rd.
- 2339 Ogilvie Rd.
Client Service Centres
City Hall Client Service Centre will be open to the public by appointment or walk-ins beginning Wednesday, May 25. Walk-ins will only be accepted until 4 p.m. All other Client Service Centres remain closed at this time.
The Government Service Centre inside of Ottawa City Hall, located at 110 Laurier Ave. W. will be operational from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.
The Business Licensing Center at 735 Industrial Ave. is closed for in person appointments. Call 613-580-2424 ext. 12735 or email businesslicensing@ottawa.ca for service.
The Spay/Neuter Clinic will be closed for surgeries. If you had an appointment booked, you will be contacted to reschedule.
Ottawa Archives
All City of Ottawa Archives buildings will be closed on Wednesday, May 25.
Ottawa Public Health
The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 information line will re-open on Wednesday, May 25.
The Merivale and Wabano dental clinics will remain closed, while the St. Laurent and Cobourg clinics will re-open on Wednesday, May 25.
The following vaccination hubs and community clinics are closed on Wednesday, May 25:
- JH Putman
- Bayshore
- Wabano
- AMA
- Parkwood Hills (Minto)
Ottawa Public Library
Most OPL branches will reopen on Wednesday, May 25. Homebound deliveries and bookmobile stops will also resume.
The following branches will remain closed until further notice:
- Centennial
- Emerald Plaza
- Hazeldean
- Richmond
- Rockliffe Park
Parks and recreation programming
Facilities will reopen as resources allow. Please check ottawa.ca or call your facility to verify if your reservation or program is operating.
- Note: facilities hosting Provincial Election advanced polls and respite centers will continue to offer these services.
Some park structures and play areas are temporarily closed for safety purposes due to storm damage. Visit ottawa.ca for an up-to-date list of closed play areas. Please check field conditions before use.
Provincial Offenses Courthouse
The Provincial Offences Courthouse, located at 100 Constellation Dr., is closed. Proceedings will be adjourned to a later date.
