OTTAWA -- Smiths Falls police are searching for a real life Grinch that stole 25 to 30 strands of Christmas lights from the town's Celebration of Lights in Centennial Park.

On Facebook, Smiths Falls police said sometime between Friday, Dec. 4 overnight and Monday, Dec. 7, someone removed and stole strands of Christmas lights from the display.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smiths Falls Police Service at 613-283-0357, ext. 0.