Light flurries are expected to continue on another chilly day in the capital.

The snow started to fall before sunrise Thursday morning. Up to four centimetres is expected to fall by the evening, according to Environment Canada. The forecast high is -2 C, with a wind chill near -10 C.

Thursday night, a 60 per cent chance of flurries remains, with the temperature expected to hold steady near -1 C.

On Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with flurries beginning around noon and ending late in the afternoon – only about two centimetres expected.

The temperature will drop to -4 C Friday afternoon, and -15 C Friday night.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high of -4 C.

Slightly milder temperatures are expected to set in next week.